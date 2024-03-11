Listen to the podcast here:

Judicial clerkships can provide unparalleled access and prestige to young lawyers just entering practice. But because the judiciary requires confidentiality and secrecy to operate properly, often law students don't know what to expect. The Legal Accountability Project is working to change that by making the system more transparent for law schools and law students. In this episode, Todd Smith and Jody Sanders explore the Legal Accountability Project's goals in a discussion with LAP founder Aliza Shatzman and board member Appellate Court of Maryland Judge Doug Nazarian. They discuss their new initiative for judges, the Legal Accountability Project Pledge, which they are using to help create a more transparent, diverse, and rewarding clerkship system. They also talk about the rollout of LAP's clerkship database of surveys from clerks on the various judges. Finally, Judge Nazarian shares his experience working in Maryland appellate courts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.