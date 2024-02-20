In This Issue:

Pro Bono Fair

Honors and Awards

Pro Bono Highlights

  • Policy Resource Hub for Reproductive Health Launch
  • Racial Justice Initiative Files Amicus Brief on Behalf of Native American Woman
  • Land Use and Environmental Departments Secure Building Permit for Williamsburg Charter High School
  • Kramer Levin Secures Victory for Disabled NYC Student
  • Kramer Levin Files Amicus Brief Supporting Congestion Pricing for New York City
  • Kramer Levin Wins Asylum Victory for Honduran Woman
  • Kramer Levin Files Amicus Brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in Support of the Federal Prohibition of Bump Stocks

Clinics and Trainings

  • Mandamus Actions Filing Training
  • Veterans Benefits Pro Bono Clinic with Catalent and City Bar
  • NYC Business Solutions Virtual Small Business Clinics

2024 Kramer Levin Pro Bono Challenge

