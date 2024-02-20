In This Issue:
- Policy Resource Hub for Reproductive Health Launch
- Racial Justice Initiative Files Amicus Brief on Behalf of Native American Woman
- Land Use and Environmental Departments Secure Building Permit for Williamsburg Charter High School
- Kramer Levin Secures Victory for Disabled NYC Student
- Kramer Levin Files Amicus Brief Supporting Congestion Pricing for New York City
- Kramer Levin Wins Asylum Victory for Honduran Woman
- Kramer Levin Files Amicus Brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in Support of the Federal Prohibition of Bump Stocks
- Mandamus Actions Filing Training
- Veterans Benefits Pro Bono Clinic with Catalent and City Bar
- NYC Business Solutions Virtual Small Business Clinics
2024 Kramer Levin Pro Bono Challenge
View Pro Bono News: Winter 2024.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.