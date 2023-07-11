Litigation partner Jeffrey S. Trachtman authored an op-ed titled "An Unholy Mess: Wedding Website Ruling Threatens Religious Liberty," published in The National Law Journal on July 3, 2023. The article examines the potential impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in 303 Creative, LLC v. Elenis, which held that a wedding website designer offering services to all had a free speech right to turn away same-sex couples. Jeff also explores the loophole created that could hamper civil rights enforcement generally and potentially threaten religious liberty.

Kramer Levin filed an amicus brief with the Court on behalf of mainstream faith groups in the 303 Creative case. The brief documents the growing support among mainstream U.S. religions for fair and equal treatment under the law for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families.

Read the full article here and brief here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.