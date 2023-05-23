self

On April 18, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Schutte v. SuperValu and Proctor v. Safeway, two qui tam cases raising significant questions about the knowledge standard under the False Claims Act.

Arnold & Porter partners Tirzah Lollar, Craig Margolis, and Christian Sheehan attended the arguments in-person and then provided their real-time insights into the Justices' line of questioning, the parties' responses, and what this may mean for relators and defense counsel.

In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, we present their discussion, with additional contextual comments by Tirzah Lollar.

