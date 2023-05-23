United States:
The Supreme Courts Consideration Of The FCA Knowledge Standard (Podcast)
23 May 2023
Arnold & Porter
On April 18, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in
Schutte v. SuperValu and Proctor v. Safeway, two
qui tam cases raising significant questions about the
knowledge standard under the False Claims Act.
Arnold & Porter partners Tirzah Lollar, Craig Margolis, and
Christian Sheehan attended the arguments in-person and then
provided their real-time insights into the Justices' line of
questioning, the parties' responses, and what this may mean for
relators and defense counsel.
In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, we present their
discussion, with additional contextual comments by Tirzah
Lollar.
