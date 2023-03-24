Lauren Rayner Davis, senior associate in P&A's Labor and Employment Practice, co-authored the article "In a Virtual World, Should Courts Still Require Geographical Limitations for Restrictive Covenants?" This article written for the New Jersey Law Journal discusses whether courts should still require geographical limitations for restrictive covenants in this new post-pandemic virtual world.

To read more of Laurens and her co-author's insights, those with a subscription can access the full article here.

