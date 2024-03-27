AI: Bridging Media & Education for Future Learning

Trending in Education is an educationally focused trendspotting podcast started in 2016. Managing Director Edward Hanapole joined them to discuss the use of technology in media and education. Their discussion touches on how to embrace the synergies between AI, media, and education to revolutionize learning experiences so that they are more personalized, efficient, and engaging. Edward also goes into the importance of maintaining a balanced integration of technology with human insight and interaction to truly enhance educational outcomes.

Learn more about the Trending in Education Podcast here.

15 March, 2024

