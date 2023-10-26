A Practical Guide to Connecticut School Law is the leading treatise on Connecticut school law, and it is used by school administrators and other educators, school board members and practitioners throughout the state. It also serves as the textbook for a number of school law courses offered at the graduate level in Connecticut universities.
Comprehensively revised and updated through the 2023 Legislative Session, the Tenth Edition of this treatise on Connecticut School Law is written by Thomas Mooney of Shipman & Goodwin LLP and published by CABE. The Guide is the must-have resource for school board members and school administrators interested in the various state and federal laws, regulations, and judicial decisions governing school district operation in Connecticut.
The Guide, first published in 1994, is organized in seven chapters dealing with all facets of school district operation:
- Board Organization, Authority and Responsibilities
- Religion and the Schools
- Teacher Employment, Evaluation and Dismissal
- Students
- Special Education
- Collective Bargaining
- Obligations of School Boards as Employer
The Tenth Edition is updated with descriptions of important new developments in the law, including student free speech, teacher evaluation, bullying, curriculum and graduation requirements, board member training, and affirmative action. It comes with an electronic version that includes links that permit readers to access electronic resources, including judicial decisions, statutes, regulations, and state and federal guidance on school board obligations.
To purchase a copy, you may order online or visit CABE's website for more information.
