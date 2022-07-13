Business leaders have realized the importance of fostering a
collaborative, inclusive structure to ensure that business units
aren't working in isolation or at cross-purposes. This is
especially critical in the contracting effort, which is
occasionally neglected as the responsibility of "those legal
guys" or an isolated procurement office. In an agile,
responsive and dynamic company, everyone recognizes that it is
imperative that all stakeholders are in-sync with contractual
expectations and deliverables. There is a role in initiating,
negotiating, reviewing, redlining, obligation tracking, and/or
renewing a contract for almost every organizational function.
Professional, synchronized contract management is essential to
effectively extract the value each party intends to realize at the
outset and to ensure that all business interests are taken into
consideration in the final obligations of the agreement. Robust
interaction between cross-functional stakeholders can unlock
innumerable benefits, from spurring enterprise agility to reducing
compliance risks to improving working capital metrics. Now, more
than ever, business, procurement and legal teams are expanding
beyond traditionally thinking in "functional silos" to
instead consider the enterprise-wide impact of their contracting
efforts.
In this web session, Nexdigm brings out the importance of cross-functional interactions and the benefits one can draw from customizing processes and technology to suit organization's needs.
Key Take aways:
1. Why cross functional alignment is important to the contracting process
2. How to effectively engage with "secondary" functions via collaborative contract management platforms
3. The implications of functional misalignment
4. How to encourage the balance between legal wants and business needs
