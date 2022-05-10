United States:
State AG Pulse | Bless Your Heart, Arkansas
10 May 2022
Cozen O'Connor
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this week's episode, Bernie and Lori chat with Paul
Connell, previously Chief Deputy AG in Wisconsin and Cozen
O'Connor's resident expert on the Arkansas AG race. We
review the candidates' backgrounds and qualifications and try
our hand at picking who will win the race in November. We consider
how the leading candidate's background is likely to influence
his priorities should he be elected, and discuss Arkansas'
open-door policy and the benefits it confers for businesses seeking
to know what is on an AG's mind.
Listen Here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Open Letter To A DEI Skeptic
Collins Einhorn Farrell
My law firm is one of many to form a committee on diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, over the past few years. You're right: this seems to be a national trend.
Everything Old Is New Again … Legal Principles Remembered
Butler Snow LLP
Every once in a while, we'll see an appellate decision that serves as a commercial law primer – reminding business litigators and transactional attorneys of basic legal principles that sometimes are not precisely recalled because of their ubiquitous usage.