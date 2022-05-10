In this week's episode, Bernie and Lori chat with Paul Connell, previously Chief Deputy AG in Wisconsin and Cozen O'Connor's resident expert on the Arkansas AG race. We review the candidates' backgrounds and qualifications and try our hand at picking who will win the race in November. We consider how the leading candidate's background is likely to influence his priorities should he be elected, and discuss Arkansas' open-door policy and the benefits it confers for businesses seeking to know what is on an AG's mind.

Listen Here.

