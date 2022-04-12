ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The webinar will cover trends and insights from both a US and UK perspective for businesses considering acquisitions or investments in these key markets. Topics will include the corporate financier's views on the significant M&A activity in the SME sector in both markets in the past 18 months; valuation trends, strategic and private equity buyers and other liquidity options via other financial investors and the sophistication of deal processes.

Geoffrey Morgan, Simon Ward & Neal McNamara will then compare market trends on acquisition and investment structures in the US and UK, specific legal issues that arise and the solutions to these; including due diligence issues, antitrust, warranty and indemnity insurance, retention and reward structures for people business, closing adjustments and the use of equity and earn outs to fund transactions. Ultimately the objective of the session is ensure acquirers and investors are able to balance localised commercial and regulatory factors against the global picture on cross border M&A.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.