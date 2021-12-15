ARTICLE

Background

As the Supreme Court of the United States (the “U.S. Supreme Court” or the “Court”) pointed out in Container Corp. of Am. v. Franchise Tax Bd., “the unitary business concept is not ... so to speak, unitary: there are variations on the theme, and any number of them are logically consistent with the underlying principles motivating the approach.” While states, at least a majority of them, nowadays construe the scope of a unitary business to the broadest extent permitted under the Constitution of the United States, the U.S. Supreme Court has not set up a uniform legal standard for what qualifies as a “unitary business.”

In Butler Brothers v. McColgan, the California and United States Supreme Courts employed the “three unities test,” which looked to unity of ownership, unity of operation, and unity of use. The Supreme Court of the United States (the “U.S. Supreme Court” or the “Court”) in Mobil Oil Corp. v. Commissioner of Taxes, announced that a unitary business must be characterized by significant flows of value evidenced by factors such as functional integration, centralization of management, and economies of scale. These factors provide evidence of whether the business activities operate as an integrated whole or exhibit substantial mutual interdependence.

Unitary Business Concept in the Context of Unitary Combined Reporting

Currently, more than 30 states require mandatory unitary combined reporting (“combined reporting”) for taxing income purposes. The common theme of the different states' combined reporting regimes tries to capture the concept of unitary business, at least for the enterprise unity, as a single economic enterprise that is made up of a group of business entities under common ownership that are sufficiently interdependent, integrated, and/or interrelated through their activities so as to provide a synergy and mutual benefit that produces a flow of value among them.

With few exceptions, states that require combined reporting (“combined states”) share similar common ownership definitions for combined reporting. However, whereas a majority of the combined states through statutory and decisional law rely on the “Hallmarks'' test identified by the Court in Mobil to identify unitary business, the other states still focus on the unity of operations and use in Butler Bros.

Regardless of which test is used to determine unitary business, all the combined states indicate that the unitary business for combined reporting purposes must be determined based on the facts and circumstances of each case. Combined states prescribe different factors for the determination, which can range from a few presumptions for unitary business to as many as more than a dozen factors for finding unitary business depending on the taxing combined state. Nevertheless, it is a common theme among the combined states that the facts or factors identified indicating the existence or non-existence of any one factor must be considered collectively in determining their overall impact as to whether there is a unitary business.

Multistate Income Tax: Unitary Business by Blue J

Blue J's Unitary Business predictor is specifically designed to predict whether a group of affiliated business entities conducts a unitary business within and without a state, based on your fact pattern. Blue J's predictive module captures the unitariness of the unitary business concept across different combined states (with the exception of Arizona, which is treated with a different analysis) by figuring out the appropriate weight of each of 19 factors commonly identified in the decisional law to the finding of unitary business.

Additionally, the Unitary Business Decision Finder allows practitioners to browse cases and administrative decisions dealing with the unitary business analysis on enterprise unity and filter by states, outcomes and factors.

Appendix States Currently Requiring for Mandatory Combined Combined Reporting

State/Jurisdiction Corporate Tax Filing Requirements Authority Alaska Combined Alaska Stat. § 43.20.031(i) Arizona Combined Ariz. Admin. Code R15-2D-401 California Combined Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 25106.5 Cal. Rev. & Tax. Code § 25105 Colorado Combined Colo. Rev. Stat. § 39-22-303(12) 1 Colo. Code Regs. § 201-2:39-22-303.11(a) Connecticut Combined Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 12-213, 218e, 218f, 223a Washington D.C. Combined D.C. Code § 47-1805.02a Hawaii Combined Haw. Code R. 18-235-22-03 Idaho Combined Idaho Code § 63-3027 Idaho Admin. Code r. 35.01.01.360 Illinois Combined Ill. Admin. Code tit. 86, §§ 100.5200, 5201 Kansas Combined Kan. Admin. Regs. § 92-12-77 Kentucky Combined Ky. Rev. Stat. § 141.202 103 Ky. Admin. Regs. 16:400 Maine Combined 18-125 CMR Ch. 810, § .05 Maryland Combined (Information Report) MD Code, Tax - General, § 10-804.1(b) Massachusetts Combined 830 Mass. Code Regs. 63.32B.2 Michigan Combined Mich. Comp. Laws § 206.691 Minnesota Combined Minn. R. 8019.0405 Montana Combined Mont. Admin. R. 42.26.204 Nebraska Combined Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-2734.05 Neb. Admin. R. & Regs. Tit. 316, Ch. 24, § 053 New Hampshire Combined N.H. Rev. Stat. § 77-A:6, IV New Jersey Combined N.J. Stat. § 54:10A-4.8 New Mexico Combined N.M. Admin. Code 3.4.10.14 New York Combined N.Y. Tax Law § 210-C North Dakota Combined N.D. Admin. Code 81-03-05.3-02 Oregon Consolidated for Unitary Group Or. Rev. Stat. § 317.710(5) Oregon (CAT) Combined Or. Rev. Stat. § 317A.106 Rhode Island Combined 280 R.I. Code R. 20-25-10.6 Texas Combined Tex. Tax Code § 171.1014 34 Tex. Admin. Code § 3.590 Utah Combined Utah Code § 59-7-402 Vermont Combined 1-3 Vt. Code R. § 104:1.5862(d) West Virginia Combined W. Va. Code R. 110-24-13a Wisconsin Combined Wis. Admin. Code Tax §§ 2.62, .67



