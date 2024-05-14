Founders Forum Episode 1 | Benjamin Ard, CEO And Co-founder Of Masset

Welcome to Founders Forum with Foley & Lardner LLP! Through candid conversations and first-hand insights, we will explore the unique journeys of founders from ideation to execution and uncover the strategies and lessons learned along the way.

In Episode 1, Blake Tengberg sits down with Masset's CEO and Co-founder Benjamin Ard. Masset is a digital asset management platform for tech businesses who want a bigger return from their content. Join us as we learn more about the power of content, lean startup methodology, and data driven decision-making. Blake Tengberg is a member of Foley & Lardner's Business Law Department and Transactions Practice Group, and is based in Salt Lake City. He specializes in corporate law with a strong emphasis on startup and emerging growth companies. Blake represents businesses at every stage of their journey.

