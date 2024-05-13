In this episode of French Insider, Romain Poirot, Managing Partner of French Morning and Frenchly, joins host Karl Buhler of Sheppard Mullin to discuss the French Morning Media Group, from its inception to where it is today, and how it creates a sense of community for francophone people away for home. This episode was recorded in French.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

French Morning's history - the premises and its development in the United States, Canada and in the UK

Local news and creating a community

The impact on Covid and French Morning's media diversification through webinars.

Topics covered and events organized

French elections coverage - live debates and streaming

Sports events - football, rugby... gatherings behind « Les bleus »

French Morning Media Group and its different subsidiaries

Growth strategy of the magazine and plan for the future

About Romain Poirot

Romain Poirot has a diverse work experience spanning multiple industries. Romain started his career in 2010 as an Assistant of Sales and Purchases in the Back Office at Magirus. In 2011, they worked as a Sales and Marketing Assistant at Inlingua and also served as a Team Manager for Street-marketing events at France Prestige. From 2012 to 2016, he worked at ALTIOS International, where they were involved in International Business Development activities, including researching and prospecting the US market, qualifying potential clients, and assisting in trade show preparations. In 2009, he joined Red Bull as a Student Brand Manager.

In 2016, he became a Managing Partner at Frenchly, a leading publication for Americans traveling or living in France. In 2017, they joined Maudits Français as a Managing Partner. Since 2013, they have been the Managing Partner and Head of Revenue at French Morning USA, the leading publication for French expats living in the United States & UK.

Romain Poirot attended Pace University in 2012 for a brief period, although the degree and field of study are unspecified. From 2009 to 2012, they studied at EM Strasbourg Business School, where they earned a Bachelor of Marketing and International Business. Additionally, in 2010, Romain studied Spanish and business in Spanish at Unversidad de alicante for a short duration.

About Karl Buhler

Karl Buhler is an associate in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group and French Desk in the firm's New York Office. Karl focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border transactions. He handles in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and complex commercial agreements in industries such as technology, communications, life sciences, energy, defense and aerospace. In particular, he advises foreign companies with the installation and development of their operations in the United States.

Karl was born and educated in France. He began his legal career in China, practicing corporate law in both Beijing and Hong Kong with a focus on mergers, acquisitions, and project finance in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Karl then relocated to Paris, where he continued to focus on corporate transactions, but also expanded his expertise to international arbitrations and litigations arising from contracts and transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, and infrastructure agreements.

