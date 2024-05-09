As companies continue to navigate uncertainty, we have been supporting our clients in becoming more data-driven, efficient, and adaptive - cutting costs without impeding growth, getting control of cash, understanding and improving performance, leveraging technology, and maximizing talent.
Our clients are unlocking new levels of efficiency and growth, and they have asked us for help in areas you might not expect.
Find out what you could be overlooking. These are the solutions in demand right now.
Sustainable Cost Improvement
- Identifying and implementing cost savings initiatives; monitoring and measuring to make the changes last
- Implementing zero-based approach to spend, streamlining workflows, and reducing redundancies
Liquidity Management
- Identifying levers to generate cash and pay down debt
- Building, improving, and stress testing the 13-week cash flow forecast to understand and manage cash needs
- Driving working capital improvements
Better Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A)
- Translating data into actionable insights
- Developing Long-Range Plans with business driver analysis
- Creating dashboards to identify trends, issues, and risk areas
Driving Transactions
- Prepping for sale, carving out /standing up businesses, integrating acquisition, or bolt-on
- Identifying and closing gaps for transaction readiness
- Quarterbacking the transaction and enabling business continuity
People and Organization
- Developing and implementing headcount and labor analytics
- Right-sizing the organization, building capabilities and skills of the future, and strengthening partnerships across functions
Interim Management
- Serving in interim roles to fill resource and skill gaps, including Cheif Financial Officer (CFO), Controller, and Treasurer
- Ensuring a smooth transition to permanent leadership
Why Ankura OCFO®?
We are not just consultants; we are your partners in transformation. With Ankura OCFO®, you gain a companion in navigating the tumultuous business environment. Our expertise lies in crafting tailor-made, data-driven strategies that not only safeguard your business but also set it up for unprecedented success.
Our Approach
Our client-centric methodology is designed to make your business more efficient, adaptable, and visionary. We have successfully steered numerous companies toward achieving their full potential by converting challenges into opportunities.
