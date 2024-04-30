The John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance of the University of Delaware recently put on a great program with two very timely and important presentations. One on how companies and their boards can navigate the turbulent waters surrounding calls for the entity to speak out on cultural and other "hot button" topics–some of which may be directly related to the business of that entity–some not. And second, a very lively panel discussion of the modern day use of special litigation committees to review derivative claims and litigation. Links to videos and other materials from this fantastic presentation may be accessed here.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.