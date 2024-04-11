Over the years we have used this blog to highlight Delaware case law where the topic of corporate minutes has played a material role in the way the court has reviewed the actions of a board of directors. Those posts can be found here under the tag "minutes."

Recently, The Honorable Leo E. Strine, Jr. (Ret.), the former Chief Justice and Chancellor of Delaware, posted a short summary on the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance of a more comprehensive paper he has written on this topic titled: "Minutes are Worth the Minutes: Good Documentation Practices Improve Board Deliberations and Reduce Regulatory and Litigation Risk" forthcoming in the Fordham Journal of Corporate and Financial Law.

Spending some time reading Chief Justice Strine's article is well-"Worth the Minutes" invested, as he has done a great job of surveying the case law and highlighting the methods and means for generating corporate minutes that will most likely withstand scrutiny and give confidence to the court in the governance actions taken at such meetings.

