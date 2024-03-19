self VIEW RELATED VIDEOS

Welcome back to The Next Imperative! Our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Director Reyad Nasser, Managing Director Jay Campbell, and Senior Director Alan Pender. Listen to a conversation about managing base production and the opportunity for improvement at the drilling site. Learn how to optimize your capital and workforce to make your well the most profitable it can be!

Originally published on the 12th of March, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.