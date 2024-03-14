On March 1, 2024, a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama held the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) unconstitutional. The CTA and its implementing Rule (as explained here and here) require that most privately held corporations, limited liability companies, and similar entities formed or registered to do business in the United States report "beneficial ownership information" (BOI) to the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). These "reporting companies" (as defined in the implementing Rule) have the rest of this year to file initial BOI reports if they were formed or registered before January 1, 2024; ninety days to file if formed or registered in 2024; or thirty days to file if formed or registered on or after January 1, 2025.

In the decision, National Small Business United v. Yellen, the district court concluded as a matter of law that the CTA exceeded the Constitution's limits on congressional authority.1The Treasury argued that seeking BOI is a "necessary and proper" exercise of three congressional powers—to oversee foreign affairs and national security, regulate commerce, and impose taxes—but the court was not convinced.2Instead, the court characterized the CTA as regulating incorporation, (1) a "purely internal affair[]" that is (2) not clearly economic or commercial in nature and (3) too incidental to tax administration.3

The court declared the CTA unconstitutional and permanently enjoined the Treasury and FinCEN from enforcing the CTA against the plaintiffs.<4This means the CTA will remain in full effect except as to members of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) and, arguably, reporting companies in the Northern District of Alabama.

The injunction prevents the Treasury and FinCEN from enforcing the CTA only against "the Plaintiffs."5That includes members of the NSBA, as the plaintiff organization appeared before the court on their behalf.6Indeed, FinCEN has already announced that as of March 1, 2024, it has paused enforcement against NSBA members. For them, the injunction extends to activity outside of the Northern District of Alabama.7

Otherwise, by default, the CTA will remain law unless Congress chooses to amend or repeal it.8In declaring the statute unconstitutional, this district court decided not to enforce the CTA, but the effect of that decision depends on other courts' willingness to reach the same conclusion. The decision is not binding on any other court, or even on other judges in the same district.9As a result, only reporting companies in northern Alabama10and individuals acting on their behalf might reasonably defend against enforcement for the time being (and again, reporting companies formed or registered before January 1, 2024, have until January 1, 2025, to file initial reports regardless).

The Treasury almost certainly will appeal this decision to the Eleventh Circuit and seek a stay while on appeal. The Treasury has thirty days to file notice,11and briefing will move quickly after that. Whether the Eleventh Circuit will grant a stay (or the Supreme Court, should the Eleventh Circuit decline) is not a certainty.12Nor is the outcome upon review—although narrow readings of the Commerce Clause are generally disfavored.

In the meantime, one challenge to the CTA is pending in district court: Robert J. Gargasz Co., LPA v. Yellen, No. 1:23-cv-02468 (N.D. Ohio Dec. 29, 2023). Unlike the complaint in National Small Business United, which articulated four clear causes of action, the plaintiffs in Gargasz cite a broader array of constitutional rights and statutes to argue that the government has, among other things, represented "a cabal of globalist New World Order [NWO] traitors."13

