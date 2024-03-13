As Taft continues to track the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), it has been noted that hackers are attempting to take advantage of the impending deadlines for entities formed since the beginning of 2024 to file their initial Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Report. The Federal Crimes and Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is reporting that hackers are using these deadlines to go after companies and individuals, pretending to be FinCEN, in an attempt to solicit personal information, fool individuals into clicking malicious links, and even presenting bogus phone numbers for individuals to call where a hacker is waiting to break into their computers and networks. Please exercise judgment if and when contacted by anyone purporting to represent FinCEN. FinCEN does not send unsolicited requests for information to potential BOI filers.

Please reach out to the Taft CTA Committee with questions.

