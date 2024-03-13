United States:
Fraud Alert For New FinCEN Reporting Requirements
13 March 2024
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
As Taft continues to track the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA),
it has been noted that hackers are attempting to take advantage of
the impending deadlines for entities formed since the beginning of
2024 to file their initial Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI)
Report. The Federal Crimes and Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is
reporting that hackers are using these deadlines to go after
companies and individuals, pretending to be FinCEN, in an attempt
to solicit personal information, fool individuals into clicking
malicious links, and even presenting bogus phone numbers for
individuals to call where a hacker is waiting to break into their
computers and networks. Please exercise judgment if and when
contacted by anyone purporting to represent FinCEN. FinCEN does not
send unsolicited requests for information to potential BOI
filers.
Please reach out to the Taft CTA Committee with
questions.
