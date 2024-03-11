United States:
ESG Compliance And Reporting: 5 Best Practices For ESG Data Management And Analytics
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As calls for greater transparency around environmental, social
and governance (ESG) criteria mount, consistent and accurate ESG
reporting is fast becoming table stakes for both private and public
companies.
But collecting and managing ESG data is a challenge that even
high-profile organizations are struggling to address. Some are
handling ESG data management issues on an ad hoc basis, rather than
taking a systematic approach. And the sheer variety and
inconsistency of ESG data and benchmarks — and the options
for reporting them — can produce wildly different
results.
Below are a few best practices for gathering accurate and
complete data for ESG reporting that companies should keep top of
mind.
Read more
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Understanding 83(b) Elections: A Guide For Holiday Bonuses
Founders Legal
An 83(b) election is a critical tax decision under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, particularly relevant for employees or founders receiving equity with vesting conditions (such as restricted stock) as part of their compensation, including holiday bonuses.
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bermuda, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
A Primer On The Corporate Transparency Act
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
A significant new law, the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA"), took effect on January 1, 2024. This legislation requires certain businesses to report Beneficial Ownership Information ("BOI")...