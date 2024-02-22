View the CSRD Transposition Tracker

Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has published an updated version of its CSRD Transposition Tracker, which describes Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive developments across the 27 EU member states and three EEA EFTA countries. This updated edition of the Tracker includes information and developments as of January 31, 2024. This update also includes additional commentary from the participating law firms.

