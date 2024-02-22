United States:
Ropes & Gray Publishes January 2024 Updates To EU-wide CSRD Transposition Tracker – EU Member States Continue To Take Steps Towards CSRD Implementation
22 February 2024
Ropes & Gray LLP
View the CSRD Transposition Tracker
Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms
across Europe – has published an updated version of its CSRD
Transposition Tracker, which describes Corporate Sustainability
Reporting Directive developments across the 27 EU member states and
three EEA EFTA countries. This updated edition of the Tracker
includes information and developments as of January 31, 2024. This
update also includes additional commentary from the participating
law firms.
