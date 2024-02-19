United States:
ESG Political Partisanship: Guidance For In House Counsel (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
ESG is today's political football. As Americans take sides
and root for their home teams, companies find themselves at the
crux of a battlefield that pitches corporate values, strategy, and
reputation against a shifting and dynamic legal and political
landscape. This informative panel discussed practical strategies
in-house counsel may employ to tackle ESG-related challenges.
The panel was moderated by Mintz Member Jennifer Rubin, and
included ResMed Global General Counsel and Secretary Michael Rider,
ML Strategies Executive Vice President & Director of Operations
Alex Hecht, and Mintz attorney Nikki Rivers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bermuda, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of British Virgin Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries