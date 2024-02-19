ESG is today's political football. As Americans take sides and root for their home teams, companies find themselves at the crux of a battlefield that pitches corporate values, strategy, and reputation against a shifting and dynamic legal and political landscape. This informative panel discussed practical strategies in-house counsel may employ to tackle ESG-related challenges.

The panel was moderated by Mintz Member Jennifer Rubin, and included ResMed Global General Counsel and Secretary Michael Rider, ML Strategies Executive Vice President & Director of Operations Alex Hecht, and Mintz attorney Nikki Rivers.

