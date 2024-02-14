Businesses have long had to cope with the impact of business cycles. Now they must address not just cycles but cyclones. Storms spin up seemingly out of nowhere, irrespective of the ups and downs of the overall economy. It's no wonder...

AlixPartners has worked with clients around the world for more than forty years, helping businesses respond to disruptive challenges when everything is on the line. In our findings from the 5th annual AlixPartners Disruption Index, based on a survey of 3,100 senior executives around the world, we look at the challenges those executives identify, as well as the behaviors of those companies that are thriving in this disrupted world. The results show that companies are beginning to develop the mindset, tools, and resources to address these issues. However, this environment is also transforming how (and how quickly) businesses win and lose. It presents both challenges and opportunities in equal measure. The winners will be the ones who mitigate those risks and seize upon the opportunities in time.

What is disruption?

Disruption is the displacement of businesses, markets, and value networks as a result of economic, societal, environmental, political, regulatory, or technological changes.

