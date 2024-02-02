On January 23, partner and Chair of Cahill's Corporate Governance & Compliance Advisory practice Brock Bosson was featured in the Everlaw blog post, "Mastering Complex Data Types During an Internal Investigation," which discusses topics previously presented by Brock during a Corporate Counsel Business Journal webinar on October 5, 2023.

The Everlaw post outlines issues surrounding identifying, collecting, and retaining sensitive information, particularly as it relates to mobile devices and messaging apps. Everlaw also delves into the sensitivities of collecting data from personal devices of employees when conducting an investigation, as well as establishing a clear, consistent methodology for data collection early in an investigation.

To read the blog post, please click here.

