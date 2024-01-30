In recent years, American consumers have demonstrated a focus on how their consumption habits impact the environment. According to McKinsey & Company, "more than half of US consumers are ... highly concerned about the environmental impact of packaging in general." Consumers are willing to pay for "more green" and many fashion, food, and cleaning product companies are willing to provide it to them. Cognizant of the increased consumer demand for environmentally and socially responsible products, consumer-facing companies are developing and marketing more products than ever that are "sulfate-free" "all vegan" "plant-based" "non-toxic" "earth friendly" "eco-friendly" "environmentally friendly" or "carbon neutral" to remain competitive.

This increase in environmentally responsible labeled products on shelves has resulted in the rise of false advertising class action lawsuits (known as "greenwashing" litigation), which allege that the environmental claims about "sustainable" products are false or inflated. Greenwashing generally encompasses allegations that companies are misleading consumers to choose their product or service over others by implying that the company, product, or service has environmental or social merits or benefits that are in fact non-existent. Greenwashing cases are often substantially costly to companies, as plaintiffs often seek statutory penalties for a large class, attorney's fees, disgorgement of monies, and potentially most damaging, brand trust and loyalty.

Greenwashing litigation has substantially impacted federal policies across the country. For example, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced in December 2022 that it was undergoing a review of its Green Guides, which sets forth the FTC's current views, recommendations, and guidance regarding environmental claims in marketing and advertising and are intended to help companies avoid making environmental marketing claims that are unfair or deceptive under Section 5 of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45. The FTC's review is notable, given that the Green Guides have not been updated in over a decade and are regularly referenced in greenwashing litigation. It is also notable that they are non-binding (in most states) and do not pre-empt state or federal laws. Consequently, even strict compliance with the Green Guides does not necessarily eliminate a company's exposure to future greenwashing litigation.

