On Dec. 22, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the New York Limited Liability Company Transparency Act (NY LLC Transparency Act) into law.1 The NY LLC Transparency Act is modeled on the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), a federal law aimed at tackling tax evasion and financial crimes, that took effect Jan. 1.2 We discussed how companies can prepare for the CTA in a prior Client Alert and explained the CTA Final Rule and its requirements in a subsequent Client Alert.

The NY LLC Transparency Act purportedly targets "anonymous LLCs," where true owners of LLCs have created shell companies as exploitation vehicles for money laundering, tax evasion, organized crime, corruption, and other forms of financial crimes.3 Historically, according to the New York Legislature, bad actors have been able to conceal their identities because, by design, very little personal information is required to form an LLC. Moreover, true owners can further conceal their identities by nesting between layers of corporate intermediary entities, allowing assets to effectively become washed through anonymous legal entities—a phenomena documented by the investigations into the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers.4

The NY LLC Transparency Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and unless one of the 23 exemptions that track the statutory exemptions in the CTA apply,5 such as for large operating companies, broker-dealers, publicly traded companies, insurance companies, registered investment advisers, and certain subsidiaries of such exempt entities, it will require LLCs formed or authorized to do business in New York to file documentation with the Secretary of State. The NY LLC Transparency Act requires the reporting entity to file certain information for any individual who is a beneficial owner6 as defined in the act including, but not limited to full legal name, date of birth, current business address, and unique Financial Crimes Enforcement Network identifying number.7 For LLCs that make CTA filings with the federal government, the NY LLC Transparency Act permits the LLC to file a copy of the same form with the NY Department of State. Failing to comply with the NY LLC Transparency Act can result in a civil fine of $250 per entity and a public listing of noncompliance.8

