As we eagerly anticipate the New Year, it's time to reflect on the most impactful articles that captured the attention of businesses in 2023.

This year, Ward and Smith attorneys provided invaluable insights into a wide range of critical issues faced by businesses and tackled difficult topics from a variety of industries. The following countdown highlights the top 10 articles for businesses that resonated with readers throughout the year:

The Corporate Transparency Act: Your Questions, Answered by Adam Beaudoin and Matthew Jones

To start the list, this article provides essential insights into the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), addressing common questions and implications for businesses.

Read More

Purchases and Sales of an Incorporated Business: Asset Acquisitions and Stock Sales by John Perry

This article provides valuable guidance on the intricacies of purchasing and selling incorporated businesses, addressing asset acquisitions, and stock sales.

Read More

Estate Planning With Limited Liability Companies: Transfers of Business Interests as a Planning Opportunity by Matt Thompson and Peter von Stein

Offering insights into estate planning with limited liability companies, this article presents planning opportunities for business interests.

Read More

Trademark Infringement is No Joke!: Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc. v. VIP Products LLC by Erica Rogers

Covering a notable trademark infringement case, this article sheds light on the legal implications and lessons for businesses interested in protecting their intellectual property.

Read More

How Fast Can I Franchise? Hold On a Minute by Art DeBaugh and Olivia Lewis

This article delves into the complexities of franchising by providing essential insights for businesses considering franchising as an expansion strategy.

Read More

FAQ: A Guide to When You May Need an Insurance Counseling and Recovery Attorney for Your Insurance Dispute by Allen Trask and Amy Wooten

Offering a comprehensive guide, this article outlines situations in which businesses may require an insurance counseling and recovery attorney for insurance disputes.

Read More

Don't Set It and Forget It: Taking Inventory of Your Insurance Should Be a Recurring Business Practice by Olivia Lewis and Amy Wooten

Highlighting the importance of regularly reviewing insurance coverage, this article emphasizes the need for businesses to take inventory of their insurance as a recurring practice.

Read More

Whose Business is it Anyway? A Business Succession Case Study by Jane Francis Nowell

This article addresses business succession issues through a compelling case study, offering valuable lessons for businesses planning for ownership transitions.

Read More

The #AD Vantage Point: Navigating the FTC Endorsement Guides, Part II by Lily Faulconer and Erica Rogers

Providing insights into navigating the recently revised FTC endorsement guides, this article offers valuable perspectives for businesses engaged in influencer marketing and endorsements.

Read More

Has Your Business Attorney Met Your Estate Planning Attorney? by Richard Crow and Zac Lamb

This article explores the intersection between business and estate planning attorneys, shedding light on the benefits of collaboration in addressing legal needs.

Read More

If you do not already receive our email alerts, please sign up for our email list here. We send topics of interest to businesses on an as-needed basis, covering a myriad of topics. We published more than 100 articles in 2023.

Originally published by 28 December, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.