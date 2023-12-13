United States:
California Carbon Disclosure Requirements Delayed
13 December 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
In October, we posted that California had enacted the
Voluntary Carbon Market Disclosure Act (or
"VCMDA"), a law that aims to force companies to
more clearly disclose the basis for their carbon reduction claims.
The VCMDA takes effect on January 1, 2024, so some companies have
been hard at work trying to comply before that date.
In a recent letter to the Chief Clerk of the Assembly,
Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel – the VCMDA's sponsor
– indicated that it was his "intent that the
first annual disclosure be posted by January 1, 2025," to give
companies time to comply. Gabriel intends to submit a formal letter
to the Assembly Daily Journal when the State Assembly reconvenes on
January 3, 2024.
Complying with the VCMDA is going to be a heavy lift for some
companies, so the extra time will be welcome.
