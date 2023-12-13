United States:
Unresolved Issues With The Corporate Transparency Act (Podcast)
13 December 2023
Mayer Brown
With less than 30 days until the
Corporate Transparency Act's beneficial ownership reporting
requirement takes effect, questions still abound. While only new
entities will be subject to reporting requirements at first,
thousands of those are formed every day who will need to
understand—and apply—these new regulations with limited
guidance. Please join Mayer Brown partners Brad Resnikoff and Matt
Bisanz as they discuss some of the most pressing issues.
Visit us at
mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising
associated legal practices that are separate entities, including
Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP
(England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and
Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and
non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services
(collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer
Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be
a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC
("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our
licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong &
Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and
PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website.
"Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks
of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights
reserved.
This
Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal
issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a
comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not
intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific
legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters
discussed herein.
