In his article "Beware of deal-killers: Six common due-diligence pitfalls", published on Canadian Family Offices, Tobias Jaeger, Founder & CEO of Falcone International, underlines the importance of comprehensive due diligence in deal-making processes to avoid potential disasters for family offices and family businesses.

Drawing on his own professional experience, Jaeger outlines six often overlooked risk areas during the due diligence process, providing practical strategies for effective risk mitigation in each case. He underscores that proper due diligence extends beyond merely financial aspects, and ignoring factors such as regulatory changes, co-investors' backgrounds, third-party vendors, and cultural differences can lead to disastrous consequences.

Emphasizing continuous learning and adopting a proactive approach to risk management, Jaeger argues that these practices can significantly enhance decision making and help organizations fulfill their fiduciary duties, protect their clients' interests, and contribute positively to the growth and prosperity of the investment ecosystem.

Originally published June 29, 2023

