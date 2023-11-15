self

Our Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders, Financiers, and Friends podcast series hosted by Mintz Member Joshua Fox explores the dynamics of starting and running a business, investing in a business, and helping to support a business — through insights shared by entrepreneurs, investors, and members of the start-up community. We hope these conversations will provide valuable advice to you, the listener, as you're working to successfully build your own business, as well as inspire others who are thinking about starting a new venture.

In this episode of Client Corner, Josh chats with Rahul Dhanda, co-founder and CEO of Syntis Bio, a preclinical company developing a new class of therapy. Prior to founding Syntis, Rahul was a founder and the president and chief executive officer of Sherlock Biosciences, where he also served on the company's Board of Directors. Rahul is also a founder and Chair of BLASTID, Inc.

Earlier in his career, Rahul spent 10 years at T2 Biosystems, helping grow the company from an early-stage, venture-backed start-up to a commercial, publicly traded leader in infectious disease diagnostics. He also worked in Boston Scientific's urology division, leading a team responsible for over $100 million in annual revenue. In addition, while serving in a business development role at Interleukin Genetics, Rahul helped lead the negotiation of the firm's acquisition by Alticor, Inc. and several other corporate value–creating deals.

Rahul earned his MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management and his BA from Wesleyan University. He is a former committee member of the AAAS Committee on Scientific Freedom and Responsibility, an inventor of numerous patents, and author of several publications — including Guiding Icarus: Merging Bioethics with Corporate Interests, the first book to address the crossroads between industry and bioethics/public policy.

