On October 7, 2023, California adopted new requirements that will impact the voluntary carbon offset market and companies making certain emissions claims. The bill, Assembly Bill 1305 (AB 1305), requires companies operating in California and making claims about the achievement of carbon neutrality, net zero emissions or similar claims or which do so through voluntary carbon offset programs in California to provide specified disclosure on their websites. AB 1305 also requires business entities marketing or selling voluntary carbon offsets within California and entities purchasing voluntary carbon offsets to disclose specified information on their websites. The required disclosures may expose companies to greater scrutiny and heightened litigation risk. Failure to comply with AB 1305 could result in a civil penalty of up to $2,500 per day for each violation, not to exceed $500,000.

Although the bill primarily addresses claims by voluntary carbon offset sellers and purchasers, it includes a provision that may impact any company operating and making net zero, carbon neutrality or similar emissions claims in California.

Affected companies will need to monitor their public emissions claims and may have to include additional details on their websites. In addition, companies may want to put in place robust diligence procedures and disclosure controls, or enhance such controls and procedures, to ensure that their claims can be substantiated in light of increasing scrutiny on emissions claims and carbon offsets.

AB 1305 will require sellers of voluntary carbon offsets to make additional information regarding such offsets available, which may assist companies in deciding whether to use carbon offsets to achieve their emissions reduction goals.

Background

AB 1305 defines a voluntary carbon offset as "any product sold or marketed in the state that claims to be a 'greenhouse gas emissions offset,' a 'voluntary emissions reduction,' a 'retail offset,' or any like term, that connotes that the product represents or corresponds to a reduction in the amount of greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere or that prevents the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that would have otherwise been emitted." The definition excludes products that represent or correspond to legally mandated reductions or prevention of the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) in the atmosphere.

AB 1305 references the California Health & Safety Code Section 38505 to define GHGs, which include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride.

AB 1305 does not define "net zero emissions," but it is commonly understood to mean the state where emissions released from an entity's operations equal the emissions that it removes from the atmosphere. According to the World Economic Forum, "[t]he term net zero applies to a situation where global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity are in balance with emissions reductions. At net zero, carbon dioxide emissions are still generated, but an equal amount of carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere as itis released into it, resulting in zero increase in net emissions." Similarly, "carbon neutral," which is also not defined in AB 1305, expresses a similar concept but is focused on balancing the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere with its removal from the atmosphere.

Companies may purchase rights or interests in carbon offsets, which are projects that reduce or remove emissions from the atmosphere. Some have criticized carbon offset programs for being difficult to verify, lacking transparency and, in some cases, being fraudulent. Others have argued they may weaken efforts to reduce emissions through the use of cleaner energy sources or the achievement of more efficient processes.

Makers of Emissions Claims

AB 1305 provides that any entity operating within California that makes claims within the state regarding the achievement of net zero emissions, or makes claims or implies that it (or a related or affiliated entity) or a product is "carbon neutral" or does not add or has made significant reductions to net carbon dioxide or GHGs, must provide the following information regarding all GHGs associated with its claims:

How a "carbon neutral," "net zero emission" or similar claim was determined to be accurate or actually accomplished and how interim progress is being measured. In providing such information, a company may include disclosure of independent third-party verification of GHG emissions, science-based targets for emissions reductions pathways, and relevant sector methodology and any related third-party verification.

Whether there is independent third-party verification of the company's data and claims.

These disclosures must be disclosed on the company's website and must be updated at least annually.

AB 1305 excludes entities that either do not operate within California or that do not make claims within the state. The bill does not define what it means to "operate" in the state or what qualifies as a "claim." Similarly, the bill does not define what it means to "mak[e] claims within the state," but, presumably, a relevant public statement, including on a company's website or in an SEC filing or ESG/sustainability report, or in a sales or marketing context, would be sufficient to make a company operating in California subject to this provision. AB 1305 also does not define what may be "significant" emission reduction claims.

Voluntary Carbon Offset Purchasers

A company that purchases or uses voluntary carbon offsets that makes claims regarding the achievement of net zero emissions, makes claims or implies that it (or a related entity) or a product is "carbon neutral" or does not add net carbon dioxide or GHG to the climate or has made significant reductions to the same shall disclose on its website information for each such project or program:

The name of the entity selling the offset and the offset registry or program

The project identification number

The project name

The offset project type, including whether derived from carbon removal, avoided emissions or both, and site location

The specific protocol to estimate emissions reductions or removal benefit

Existence of independent third-party verification of company data and claims listed

As with the requirements for makers of emissions claims, these disclosure requirements do not apply to companies that do not do business within California or do not purchase voluntary carbon offsets sold within California.

Voluntary Carbon Offset Sellers

Under AB 1305, a business marketing or providing voluntary carbon offsets in California (a carbon offset seller) must provide the following information regarding a carbon offset project:

The specific protocol used to estimate emissions reductions or removal benefits

The location of the offset project

The project timeline

The project start date

The dates and quantities when a specified quantity of emissions reductions or removals started or will start, or was modified or reversed

The type of project, including whether the offsets from the project are derived from a carbon removal, an avoided emission or, in the case of a project with both carbon removals and avoided emissions, the breakdown of offsets from each

Whether the project meets any standards established by law or by a nonprofit entity

The durability period for any project that the seller knows or should know that the durability of the project's GHG reductions or removal enhancements is less than the atmospheric lifetime of carbon dioxide emissions

Existence of independent expert or third-party validation or verification of the project attributes

Annual emissions reductions or carbon removal

A carbon offset seller must also provide information regarding accountability measures if a project is not completed or fails to meet projected emissions reductions or removal benefits, including remedial actions if carbon storage projects are reversed or future emissions reductions do not materialize. The data and calculation methods necessary to independently reproduce and verify the number of emissions reduction or removal credits using the protocol must also be provided.

AB 1305 defines "'durability" as the duration of time over which an offset project operator commits to maintain its greenhouse gas reductions and greenhouse gas removal enhancements, as applicable, exclusive of any aspirational outcomes that exceed or extend beyond the mandatory outcomes required of the offset project pursuant to its offset protocol.

Penalties

AB 1305 provides that a person who violates these provisions will be subject to a civil penalty of not more than $2,500 per day for each day the information is unavailable or inaccurate on the person's website, for each violation, subject to a cap of $500,000. Fines will be assessed and recovered through civil actions brought by the California attorney general or by the district attorney, county counsel or city attorney in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Effectiveness

AB 1305 is effective beginning January 1, 2024, and subject entities must provide and update their disclosures at least annually.

Key Takeaways

No Minimum Revenue Threshold. Unlike SB 253 and SB 261 (two of the climate-related bills that were also approved in October), AB 1305 does not provide for a minimum amount of revenue to be subject to its provisions. Accordingly, even small companies operating in California will have to comply with AB 1305's disclosure requirements if they purchase voluntary carbon offsets and/or make certain emissions claims. AB 1305 also does not define what it means to "operate" within the state of California or whether it is synonymous with "doing business" in California, which is the term used in SB 253 and SB 261, which will require companies meeting specified revenue thresholds that also do business in California to annually disclose their Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions beginning in 2026 and Scope 3 emissions in 2027 and biannually disclose climate-related financial risks and mitigation measures. For more information on both bills, see our alert.

AB 1305 serves as a reminder to companies that there continues to be an increasing need for robust governance structures around ESG programs, as well as related disclosures and data. For further information, see our alert discussing best practices for establishing disclosure controls and oversight.

