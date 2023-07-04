ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Yesterday, Co-Founder Andreas Koutsoudakis spoke at the New York City Bar's CLE Program on "Restaurant Law in New York City: 2023 Edition."

This program focused on the corporate, real estate, liquor license, and labor/employment issues involved in opening and operating a restaurant in New York City. Attendees learned about:

the choices of legal entity to form for restaurant projects, investment and management structures, purchase and sales transactions and transfer liability; lease issues such as build outs and provisions regarding assignment, contingencies, and guarantees; the requirements for obtaining on and off premises liquor licenses and how to navigate the process and procedure before the New York State Liquor Authority and the local Community Boards; and overtime, sex harassment policies, spread of hours, the 80/20 rule, tip credit, and other essential labor and employment issues.

Andreas kicked off the program by educating attendees on the corporate considerations at hand, focusing on issues such as:

LLC v. corporation – entity choices for restaurants; Corporate structures for startup restaurants and restaurant groups; Investment in restaurant businesses – typical investment terms; and Acquiring a restaurant business – factors to consider for a purchase of assets or equity of an existing business.

Check out Andreas' presentation and supporting materials to gain a better understanding of the topics at hand.

Download: AK_RestaurantBootcamp_Presentation_2023

Download: AK_Restaurant-Law-CLE-2023_Supporting-Materials

It is important to be aware of all corporate considerations associated with owning and operating a restaurant in NYC.

Originally published 05/11/2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.