self

Listen to the podcast version of this episode.

The seventh episode in this series focuses on the "Net Zero Transition – Opportunities and Headwinds" with Aron Cramer, President and CEO, BSR, interviewing Curtis Ravenel, Senior Advisor to the Co-chairs and Vice Chair, Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

Curtis will provide insights from his almost two decades of experience in the sustainability space on the net zero landscape, including the progress of integrating ESG factors into investment decision-making, and the current headwinds and ESG backlash. He will discuss his involvement with several collaborations aiming to establish strong foundations for sustainability investment, reporting, and disclosure. Curtis is uniquely well positioned to discuss how to drive more sustainable outcomes by utilizing disclosures for better decision-making and risk mitigation, while continuing to find the balance between voluntary reporting and regulatory requirements. Curtis will also provide his insights on how climate philanthropy and emerging technology tools can advance progress.

Guest

Curtis Ravenel – Senior Advisor to the Co-chairs and Vice Chair, Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ)

Hosts

Aron Cramer – President and CEO, BSR

– President and CEO, BSR Susan H. Mac Cormac – Global Co-chair of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Social Enterprise + Impact Investing, and Energy practices, MoFo

About BSR

