The sixth episode in this series focuses on "Embedding Impact in Mainstream Investments – Risks and Opportunities" with Suz Mac Cormac, Global Chair of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Social Enterprise + Impact Investing, and Energy practices at MoFo, interviewing Kyung-Ah Park, Managing Director, ESG Investment Management at Temasek.

Kyung-Ah will provide insights on how Temasek is harnessing ESG across investment teams and the institution to strengthen portfolio resiliency and drive long-term sustainable value creation. From integrating ESG across the investment process to ESG-related investment strategies and partnerships, Kyung-Ah will discuss how investors can embed ESG in mainstream investments and across markets to help address the global climate challenge and drive inclusive growth.

Guest

Kyung-Ah Park, Managing Director, ESG Investment Management at Temasek

Hosts

Aron Cramer , President and CEO, BSR

Susan H. Mac Cormac, Global Chair of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Social Enterprise + Impact Investing, and Energy practices, MoFo

About BSR

BSR" is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR" provides its 300+ member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact. For more information about BSR's 25 years of leadership in sustainability, visit BSR's Website.

