March 29, 2023 Hybrid

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

The ESG movement has generated significant changes in the environmental, social and governance practices of many public companies and their investors. Yet the movement now faces rising resistance that could stall or reverse its achievements. Amid intensifying debate, it pays to take stock not only of the concept and meaning of ESG but of some transcendent principles sometimes lost in the discussion, particularly how the best boards and shareholders add value. Join William D. Cohan and Lawrence A. Cunningham as they assess the current state and future direction of ESG and corporate governance in a fireside chat moderated by Anna T. Pinedo.

This event will take place at Mayer Brown's New York office with an option to join via Zoom.

Learn more about our guest speaker:

William D. Cohan is a best-selling business author, most recently of Power Failure: The Rise and Fall of an American Icon, financial journalist, former M&A banker, and founding partner of Puck News. Mr. Cohan is a regular contributor to the New York Times, AirMail, Financial Times, and CNBC, and was formerly a Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair.

