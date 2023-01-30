MoFo + BSR: ESG Influencers–Leading Transformative Change

The fifth episode in this series focuses on "navigating crosswinds while continuing to advance sustainability," with Aron Cramer, President and CEO of BSR, interviewing Ken Mehlman, Partner, Global Head of Public Affairs and Co-Head of KKR Global Impact.

Ken will provide insights on how businesses are navigating the current economic and political crosswinds and staying focused on the fundamental reasons sustainability is essential to business success and economic vitality. From concerns regarding the scope of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) to woke capitalism and the culture wars that have ignited ESG political pushback, Ken will discuss how companies and investors can stay the course to ensure they are solving critical problems to drive financial returns and create a more equitable and livable world for future generations.

Guest

Ken Mehlman, Partner, Global Head of Public Affairs & Co-Head of KKR Global Impact at KKR

Hosts

Aron Cramer, President and CEO, BSR

Susan H. Mac Cormac, Global Chair of the ESG, Social Enterprise + Impact Investing, and Energy practices, MoFo

About BSR

BSR" is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR" provides its 300+ member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact. For more information about BSR's 25 years of leadership in sustainability, visit BSR's website.

