In this episode of French Insider, Fernando Zanotti Schneider, a partner at the Brazilian law firm of Abe Advogados, joins Sheppard Mullin partner Tony Girolami to discuss the recent Brazilian election, including what the return of Inacio Lula da Silva to the presidency might mean for the multinational business community, particularly foreign investors.

What's the mood in Brazil post-election?

What was the Bolsonaro agenda?

What does the new Brazilian Congress look like?

How will the makeup of Congress influence Lula's presidency and impact his agenda?

What should foreign investors expect from the Lula administration?

What commercial opportunities might foreign investors find under the Lula presidency?

Has Lula given any indication as to how his social agenda will be achieved?

What advice would you give to foreign investors regarding the current climate in Brazil?

What assistance can you and Abe Avogados provide to foreign investors?

About Fernando Zanotti Schneider

Fernando is a partner in Abe Advogados São Paulo office, where he serves as practice group lead in the corporate, M&A, and contracts and complex negotiation areas. For the past few years, he has been representing clients in the acquisition and sale of important corporate entities in several economic sectors, particularly technology, financial services, retail and energy. Fernando has provided consulting services to foreign clients in greenfield transactions, joint ventures, project finance and corporate operations related to the acquisition and sale of enterprises, both in Brazil and abroad. In 2014, Fernando served as an international associate in Tokyo, Japan, in association with Matsuda & Partners. His years practicing law have allowed Fernando to acquire significant expertise in deal structuring, due diligence, and mergers and acquisitions. Fernando is a Member of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance and regularly authors articles covering a diverse range of corporate topics for Abe Advogados' blog.

About Tony Girolami

Tony Girolami is a partner in the Real Estate, Energy, Land Use & Environmental Practice Group in Sheppard Mullins' San Diego office, where he also serves on the firm's Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance Team and is Co-Chair of the Latin America Group. Tony specializes in corporate and renewable energy-related transactions with an international focus, representing both U.S. and international clients in cross-border business transactions involving the development and financing of renewable energy projects, agricultural developments and basic infrastructure in the United States, Latin America and Asia. He has represented financial institutions, infrastructure developers and renewable energy companies in the formation of joint ventures, project financings, greenfield project developments, construction and supply contracts, off-take agreements and distribution agreements. Tony is also admitted as a Foreign Legal Consultant in Brazil, where he worked as a senior associate in Sao Paulo until 2006.

