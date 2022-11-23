self

The third episode in our series focused on "delivering an authentic approach to sustainability" with Aron Cramer, President and CEO of BSR, interviewing Rose Stuckey Kirk, the Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Verizon. Rose provided insights on how she provides values-based leadership to address social needs in a way that enhances and leverages Verizon's business. She spoke about her experience engaging and activating Verizon's leadership, setting a strategy for achieving genuine impact, and ensuring authentic approaches that resonate with customers, investors, employees, and society. Rose also discussed how Verizon's efforts take into account the current environment, with economic volatility, a polarized public, and a changing public policy environment.

Rose Stuckey Kirk is responsible for Verizon's Corporate Social Responsibility investment strategy and programmatic buildout. As a senior leader in the marketing organization, she oversees the strategic direction for all of Verizon's social impact marketing activity. Rose's background as a senior leader in various P&L functions has primed her to advance the social innovation work of Verizon.

Guest

Rose Stuckey Kirk, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Verizon

Host

Aron Cramer, President and CEO, BSR

Susan H. Mac Cormac, Global Chair of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Social Enterprise + Impact Investing, and Energy practices, MoFo

About BSR

BSR" is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR" provides its 300+ member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact. For more information about BSR's 25 years of leadership in sustainability, visit BSR's website.

