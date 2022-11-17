ARTICLE

We are happy to announce that our Master Class on the Corporate Transparency Act is now available on Quimbee.

The Corporate Transparency Act will cause one of the greatest changes in corporate governance in our lifetimes. If you are already familiar with the basic provisions of the CTA, this class will prepare you to lead your company or law firm through the transition. The class explores (1) the key exemptions for companies that will be relieved from a duty to file, (2) the corporate governance mechanisms companies should adopt now to prepare for the CTA, and (3) the record-keeping and data management tools that companies and law firms will need to implement before this new law takes effect.

