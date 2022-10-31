ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The primary reason that people leave organizations today is the culture or team. A good team can be a significant competitive advantage. Listen in to today's episode when our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen talks with her guest Cheryl Kuhn, owner of Tarsus Consulting, about the importance of building an effective team. Along with the 5 behaviors, the discussion includes how to know if you have a good team, how to build trust and manage conflict, the importance of accountability and much more. Tune in to learn how team building can improve performance for your organization.

Download Transcript of Episode

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.