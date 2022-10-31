United States:
Tools For Effective Team Building (Podcast)
31 October 2022
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen
The primary reason that people leave organizations today is the
culture or team. A good team can be a significant competitive
advantage. Listen in to today's episode when our host Mary
Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver
Truhlsen talks with her guest Cheryl Kuhn, owner of Tarsus
Consulting, about the importance of building an effective team.
Along with the 5 behaviors, the discussion includes how to know if
you have a good team, how to build trust and manage conflict, the
importance of accountability and much more. Tune in to learn how
team building can improve performance for your organization.
Download Transcript of Episode
