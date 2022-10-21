Cooley partner Sale Kwon recently appeared on Richard Hsu's podcast and discussed his experience working with high-growth emerging companies and corporate investors as well as helping them with venture investments, corporate governance, M&A and other strategic transactions.

Listen to the podcast

self

Today, my guest is Sale Kwon, a Partner at Cooley who works with high-growth emerging companies and venture capital as well as corporate investors, helping them with venture investments, corporate governance, M&A and other strategic transactions.

Sale is recognized by the Legal 500 as one of the Next Generation Partners who is "extremely well-regarded" in Venture Capital and Emerging Companies. Sale holds JD from Stanford Law School and a BA and MA from Stanford University.