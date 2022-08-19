ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

由中国国务院支持的智囊机构中国企业改革与发展研究会（中企研）及包括中国平安在内的主要公司发布的《企业ESG披露指南》，于2022年6月1日正式实施。此指南是中国首份ESG披露指南，适用于所有企业及行业。指南随由生态环境部发布并于2022年2月生效的《企业环境信息依法披露管理办法》发布（我们在这报道过）。

指南为中国企业列明一个框架，分别在环境、社会、和治理设置了3个一级指标，并细分为10个二级指标、35个三级指标及总共118个四级指标。该指南适用于中国企业可能遵循的自愿性或强制性披露要求（如有）。每个中国企业都可以选择披露周期。如果按照该指南进行披露，最终提交的文件是一份官方的ESG报告，可在监管机构指定的平台（如有）或中国企业选择的平台上获取。该ESG官方报告可供包括监管机构、投资者、媒体与公众在内的各机构使用。

指南最大的特点是它采用了ESG标准以适应中国的营商环境和国内法律法规的要求。其中包括提述一些中国社会福利制度的特点，如社保和公积金。

虽然目前遵守该指南为自愿性的，但是此指南仍为中国企业在探索本地环境下适用ESG标准提供了一个良好的起点。这种方法已在亚洲的其它司法管辖区得到应用，如香港和新加坡，这些司法管辖区最初采用了灵活的“遵守或解释”方法，此后转向更具规定性或强制性的制度。在不久的将来，中国很有可能会实施更广泛的强制性披露要求.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.