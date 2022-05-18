ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Following a lengthy trial, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis has found that California's female director quota law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the California Constitution. Crest v. Padilla L.A. Super. Ct. Case No. 19STCV27561. Enacted in 2018, SB 826 imposed quotas on the number of female directors of publicly held corporations with their principal executive offices in California. I will have more to say about Judge Duffy-Lewis' verdict in tomorrow's post.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.