PHILADELPHIA - April 26, 2022 - Katayun Jaffari, chair of the Corporate Governance Group, co-chair of the Capital Markets & Securities Group, and co-chair of the ESG (environmental social governance) Group, has co-edited a book for the Business Law Section of the American Bar Association titled ESG in the Boardroom, A Guidebook for Directors. The book serves as a guide to help directors better understand the role they play in overseeing ESG issues for their organizations.

The guide begins with a valuable lexicon of ESG and sustainability terminology to provide corporate directors with a baseline to understand the conversation. Divided into five parts, the book provides insight on ESG matters including discussions on the role of the board, the ESG landscape, litigation and risk management matters, corporate culture and governance, and more. Jaffari also co-authored a chapter on diversity, equity, and inclusion with her fellow Cozen O'Connor partner, Sarah Schlossberg.

"Every business has unique ESG challenges, opportunities, and goals. With ever-evolving shareholder expectations, stakeholder demands, government regulations, and customer sentiments, it is imperative that directors and their counsel become well-versed in ESG trends and strategies that can - and will - impact their business," said Jaffari. "This book is a valuable resource for all those looking to understand ESG and design and implement an effective ESG program. It was an honor to lead this process and to see this book come to fruition."

To read the full book, click here. (subscription required)

