ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It is great to see that a social impact/ESG fund can come together quickly, and attract enough interest to be oversubscribed! Hopefully, the focus on investing in underserved communities is a trend that will continue to gain momentum. Along those lines, I am excited to be moderating a panel entitled "Serving the Underserved: Access and Availability to Capital", featuring Malcolm Johnson and Arturo Sneider, at the upcoming USC Gould School of Law 2022 Real Estate Law and Business Forum, to be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 with both in-person and virtual attendees. I hope to see you there!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.