United States:
Making An Impact With Impact/ESG Investing
It is great to see that a social impact/ESG fund can come
together quickly, and attract enough interest to be oversubscribed!
Hopefully, the focus on investing in underserved communities
is a trend that will continue to gain momentum. Along those
lines, I am excited to be moderating a panel entitled "Serving
the Underserved: Access and Availability to Capital",
featuring Malcolm Johnson and Arturo Sneider, at the upcoming USC
Gould School of Law 2022 Real Estate Law and Business Forum, to be
held Thursday, April 7, 2022 with both in-person and virtual
attendees. I hope to see you there!
