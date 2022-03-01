Partner David Simon was a guest on "The ESG Report," a podcast series hosted by Tom Fox, "the Voice of Compliance," broadcast on the Compliance Podcast Network, where he discussed the link between compliance, corporate governance, and the meta-contract - an often-implicit understanding of corporate social responsibility in a company's mission. To listen to the recording click here.

