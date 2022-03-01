United States:
David Simon Discusses ESG And The Meta-Contract On Compliance Podcast
01 March 2022
Foley & Lardner
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Partner David Simon was a guest on "The ESG Report," a
podcast series hosted by Tom Fox, "the Voice of
Compliance," broadcast on the Compliance Podcast Network,
where he discussed the link between compliance, corporate
governance, and the meta-contract - an often-implicit
understanding of corporate social responsibility in a company's
mission. To listen to the recording click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
ADR And Diversity In The Life Sciences Sector
JAMS
The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rush to develop life-saving vaccines have posed enormous challenges for practitioners in all areas of the life sciences and health care industries, including those whose area of focus ...
SEC Focus On Cybersecurity Begins To Take Shape
Goodwin Procter LLP
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is implementing a campaign to overhaul the agency's expectations around cybersecurity and cyber incident reporting for the financial services industry...