Corporate boards are subject to a duty of oversight, as part of their duty of loyalty to their company. As outlined by Delaware's famously stringent Caremark standard, pleading a violation of that duty is often difficult. However, the Delaware Court of Chancery has issued several recent opinions addressing duty of oversight claims where they held the plaintiffs successfully met the Caremark standard. These decisions serve as important reminders for corporate boards to thoughtfully carry out their oversight duties, in order to ensure that their internal controls, reporting systems, and other oversight-related practices are sufficiently comprehensive.

Key Takeaways From Recent Court Rulings On Corporate Board Oversight

