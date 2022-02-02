In This Podcast Episode

WilmerHale's podcast, In the Public Interest, welcomes Partner Alyssa DaCunha, who speaks with Walmart's Executive Vice President of Global Governance, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Rachel Brand. In her role, Brand oversees hundreds of employees in the company's legal, compliance, ethics, corporate security, corporate governance, digital citizenship, aviation and investigative functions. Before Walmart, Brand spent more than a decade in government, working for three different administrations and serving most recently as the United States Associate Attorney General. She also previously spent time in the private sector, including a stint at WilmerHale.

DaCunha's practice focuses on government and internal investigations and crisis management assistance. She has represented major corporations and individuals in congressional, white collar and civil matters, and has extensive experience representing companies facing parallel proceedings, including cross-border investigations, civil and criminal litigation, and state attorney general inquiries.

DaCunha speaks with Brand about Brand's unique and impressive legal career, working at Walmart, and how her years of experience in government and in the private sector have shaped her as a leader today.

