The 2022 proxy season is just around the corner. This quick reference guide, which is intended to supplement Shearman & Sterling's 19th Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey, summarizes themes from the 2021 proxy season and developing trends to consider for 2022. It also identifies possible future changes in disclosure rules that public companies should consider for the upcoming proxy season.

Special thanks to Crystal Gao and K.J. Salameh for their contributions to this publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.